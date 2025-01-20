Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 305 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 41,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,037,000. Finally, Cvfg LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $91.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.85. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.77 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Bank of America raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Stephens raised their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.32.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

