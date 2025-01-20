Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 54 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 51,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 212,025 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,331,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 141,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,808,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 16,888.5% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.04.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.97, for a total transaction of $1,757,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,500,430.72. This represents a 17.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Beatty sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.50, for a total transaction of $134,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,916.50. This represents a 6.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,125 shares of company stock valued at $6,184,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

ACN opened at $352.33 on Monday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $278.69 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $220.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $357.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.65.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $17.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.15 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

