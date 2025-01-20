Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 62,708 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 62,708 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 9.3 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.27.

Insider Activity

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Intel

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.