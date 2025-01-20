Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 913 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 16,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of AMLP opened at $51.71 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

