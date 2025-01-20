Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 261.2% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 92,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 66,755 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,235,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,336,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 170.1% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PNW opened at $86.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.01. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $65.20 and a twelve month high of $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.56.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.65.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

