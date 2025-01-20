Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 7,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA GBTC opened at $83.05 on Monday. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.11.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

