Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires 17,042 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.07% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on AEO shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.60.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

AEO opened at $16.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

American Eagle Outfitters Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

