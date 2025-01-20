Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Acquires Shares of 75,363 Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 75,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.10% of Avista as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVA. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Avista in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 309.3% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Avista by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVA opened at $37.27 on Monday. Avista Co. has a one year low of $31.91 and a one year high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61.

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $383.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.29 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 7.83%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

