Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Holdings in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CACI International by 40.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in CACI International by 81.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth about $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $521.50.

Shares of NYSE:CACI opened at $452.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.87. CACI International Inc has a 1 year low of $326.60 and a 1 year high of $588.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $442.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.10.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $5.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 14.78%. CACI International’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CACI International Inc will post 23.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

