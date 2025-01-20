Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in PROG were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in PROG during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of PROG by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in PROG during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in PROG by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PROG alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PROG news, CFO Brian Garner sold 5,000 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $246,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,518.80. This trade represents a 4.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP George M. Sewell sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $171,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,794.32. The trade was a 21.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,207 shares of company stock worth $5,759,152 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

PROG Price Performance

PRG opened at $43.07 on Monday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. PROG had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. PROG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James upgraded PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PRG

PROG Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.