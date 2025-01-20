Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2,821.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,469 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 377.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 886,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,353,000 after acquiring an additional 700,791 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $134,738,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,254,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,024,049,000 after purchasing an additional 605,872 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,687,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on SBA Communications from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.77.

In related news, EVP Donald Day sold 2,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.43, for a total value of $472,161.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,743.14. This represents a 31.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.33, for a total value of $795,249.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,534,796.04. The trade was a 9.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $203.61 on Monday. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $252.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $211.30 and its 200 day moving average is $221.39. The stock has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.69.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $667.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.29 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.83%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

