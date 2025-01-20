Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,204 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,596 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AECOM by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AECOM by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in AECOM by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AECOM Stock Up 0.9 %

AECOM stock opened at $108.87 on Monday. AECOM has a one year low of $82.23 and a one year high of $118.56. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average of $102.49.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

AECOM announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, November 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 35.14%.

Insider Transactions at AECOM

In other news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 57.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACM. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AECOM from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AECOM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

AECOM Company Profile



AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

