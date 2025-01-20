Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Stock Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,879 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in QCR were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in QCR during the third quarter worth $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in QCR during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the third quarter worth about $158,000. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Nick W. Anderson sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $55,302.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,069.26. This represents a 46.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

QCR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $80.70 on Monday. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.32 and a 52 week high of $96.08. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.16.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.29. QCR had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Stories

