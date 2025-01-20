Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,556 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,123 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.17% of Verint Systems worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 16,233 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $446,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,601.28. This trade represents a 18.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 12,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $376,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,257.25. The trade was a 9.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $24.43 on Monday. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNT. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Verint Systems from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

