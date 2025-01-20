Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $2.98 Million Position in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,216 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,972,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275,525 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,800,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,066.6% during the third quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,960,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,655 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15,942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,524,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,435,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $118,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,840 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $588,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,743.68. The trade was a 71.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PTEN stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.61%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PTEN shares. StockNews.com cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

