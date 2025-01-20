Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $3.49 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,314 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 454.7% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of KBR by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.86.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $59.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.86. KBR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.60 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

