Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $3.51 Million Stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.14% of TTM Technologies worth $3,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 75.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 231,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 99,512 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 131.7% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 80,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 45,835 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $847,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,806,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,437,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

In other news, insider Jeff Jankowsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,264.79. This represents a 8.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $151,936.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,395.34. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,044 shares of company stock worth $1,163,803. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTMI opened at $25.54 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.42. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

