Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $4.21 Million Holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 178,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,176 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Photronics were worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Photronics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 73,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in Photronics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,471 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Photronics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

PLAB opened at $24.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $34.16.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $222.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Photronics news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 63,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $1,565,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 219,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,275.10. This represents a 22.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $505,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,256,642. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,250 shares of company stock worth $4,665,310. 3.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

