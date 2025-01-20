Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,177 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.12% of Signet Jewelers worth $4,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,949,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,562,000 after purchasing an additional 193,977 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,122,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 844,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,644,000 after buying an additional 351,588 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 12.4% in the second quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 691,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,940,000 after acquiring an additional 76,534 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 669,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 30,820 shares in the last quarter.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.20.

Signet Jewelers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $57.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $54.44 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.61 and a 200-day moving average of $87.18.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.69%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Joan M. Hilson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $756,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,993,817.08. This represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.