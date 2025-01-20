Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $4.46 Million Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.36% of Cannae worth $4,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNNE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cannae by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 11.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,859 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cannae by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Continental Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cannae by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Continental Advisors LLC now owns 238,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 89,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cannae from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Cannae Stock Down 0.5 %

Cannae stock opened at $19.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.63. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $113.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.67 million. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 68.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.98%.

Cannae Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

