Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 66.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,049 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,925 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.09% of Select Medical worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Medical by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Select Medical during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $674,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,980. This represents a 59.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 4,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $99,530.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,602.20. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $19.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.45. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.05.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on SEM. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark lowered Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

