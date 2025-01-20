Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Everest Group were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EG. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its position in Everest Group by 200.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Everest Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Everest Group by 80.0% in the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $420.00 to $429.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Everest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $372.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Everest Group from $444.00 to $419.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $435.44.

Everest Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Everest Group stock opened at $362.60 on Monday. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $343.76 and a 1 year high of $407.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $367.92 and a 200 day moving average of $376.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 12.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Group news, EVP Mike Karmilowicz sold 269 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.48, for a total value of $93,741.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,434,756.48. The trade was a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,330. This trade represents a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.