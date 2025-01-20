Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Increases Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,882,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 36.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906,324 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after buying an additional 244,022 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Oxford Industries by 254.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,681,000 after acquiring an additional 191,185 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Oxford Industries by 31.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 652,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,631,000 after acquiring an additional 156,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 553,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $48,011,000 after acquiring an additional 102,525 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on OXM shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE OXM opened at $85.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.15 and a 200-day moving average of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $113.88. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.84 and a beta of 1.56.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.20). Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently 301.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oxford Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.