Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $2.74 Million in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 67,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Andersons by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 652,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,720,000 after purchasing an additional 124,468 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Andersons in the third quarter valued at $2,798,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Andersons by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after buying an additional 46,903 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,311,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 42,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $44.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.41. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Andersons Increases Dividend

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,692.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,455.73. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Andersons in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

