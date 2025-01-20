Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Lowers Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $4,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 180.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 154.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.7% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,410. The trade was a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 5,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $566,349.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,071.58. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,274 shares of company stock worth $1,578,146 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BECN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.11.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

BECN opened at $115.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.54 and a 12-month high of $121.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.23.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

