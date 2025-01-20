Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New $3.47 Million Investment in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 21,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Clorox during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $160.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $164.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.54. The company has a market cap of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.42. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $127.60 and a 1 year high of $171.37.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. StockNews.com downgraded Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report).

