Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Makes New Investment in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 47,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,241,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of Spire at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Spire by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,535,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Spire by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,244,000 after buying an additional 71,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spire by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,351,000 after buying an additional 72,119 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,231,000 after buying an additional 36,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Spire by 0.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 646,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SR opened at $69.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.36 and a twelve month high of $73.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $3.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $12.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.02%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Spire from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In related news, Director Paul D. Koonce bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.61 per share, for a total transaction of $73,610.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,504.25. The trade was a 70.18 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total value of $77,590.50. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,544.89. This represents a 30.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

