Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Raises Stock Holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,509 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,971,846 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $380,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,965 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,406,260 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $229,945,000 after buying an additional 34,907 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 898,705 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $86,168,000 after buying an additional 174,005 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 27,868.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 757,946 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $72,672,000 after acquiring an additional 755,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 624,469 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,465 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $84.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.95. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The casino operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 61.16%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYNN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.23.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

