Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $2,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,906,000 after acquiring an additional 46,273 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth about $719,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 11.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,061,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David A. Gardella sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $188,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,373,408.08. This represents a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 234,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $13,684,377.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,265,427.55. The trade was a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock opened at $62.06 on Monday. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.38.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.55 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

