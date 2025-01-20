Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.08% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 79.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 22,306 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 307.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,882 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 2,371,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,366,000 after purchasing an additional 181,125 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $450,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $54.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.26. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.17 and a 12-month high of $68.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.09.

Insider Activity at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total transaction of $882,389.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela J. Cramer sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $304,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,500. This represents a 25.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,830 shares of company stock worth $5,622,000 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

