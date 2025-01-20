Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COLM. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 68.7% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 705 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.75.

Columbia Sportswear Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLM opened at $83.62 on Monday. Columbia Sportswear has a 1 year low of $73.04 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.57 and its 200 day moving average is $82.26. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.93.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.20. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $931.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Featured Stories

