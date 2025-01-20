Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,477 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 60.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Richard B. Handler sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $28,904,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,971,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,825,270.88. The trade was a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 393,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $28,391,461.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 560,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,451,790.19. The trade was a 41.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,086,923 shares of company stock worth $76,381,151. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE JEF opened at $75.74 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.77 and a 12 month high of $82.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.44 and its 200 day moving average is $65.84.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 10.57%. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 46.98%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

