Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,762 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atom Investors LP lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 979.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 61,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 55,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,823,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,530,000 after purchasing an additional 24,522 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 87,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 25,532 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in MasTec during the third quarter valued at $1,470,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $155.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.67 and a beta of 1.74. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $157.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 19,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $2,580,089.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,746,507.26. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,159,310. This trade represents a 6.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,023 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,089. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on MasTec from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MasTec from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.07.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

