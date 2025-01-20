Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Stock Position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBH. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,785,000. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,835,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 274,212 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,575,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,570,000 after purchasing an additional 255,045 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $6,342,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 565.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 86,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBH shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sidoti lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.25.

Insider Transactions at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, EVP Adel Mekhail sold 9,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $743,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,930. This represents a 33.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 10,875 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $898,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,952 shares in the company, valued at $26,510,635.20. The trade was a 3.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,300. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

PBH stock opened at $78.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.56. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.22 and a 1 year high of $86.36.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 18.54%. The firm had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

See Also

