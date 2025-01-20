Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 10,554 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,554 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingevity by 45.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Ingevity by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 179.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 27.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ingevity from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

NYSE:NGVT opened at $47.07 on Monday. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.65.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.50. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $376.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

