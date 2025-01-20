Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,112 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,699 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,722,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 33.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 648,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,882,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Commvault Systems by 25.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,278,000 after buying an additional 120,779 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 29.4% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 492,162 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,719,000 after buying an additional 111,715 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Commvault Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commvault Systems

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $251,127.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,335,924.23. This trade represents a 1.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.30, for a total transaction of $1,781,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,032,875.70. This trade represents a 2.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,244,755. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

Commvault Systems stock opened at $161.28 on Monday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.56 and a fifty-two week high of $178.72. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.08.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.76 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 31.62%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

