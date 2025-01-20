Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 13,345 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,345 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXTA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,733,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,434 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 716.6% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,224,961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,857,000 after buying an additional 1,074,961 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,257,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,914,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,597,000 after acquiring an additional 475,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after acquiring an additional 443,946 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AXTA opened at $36.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $41.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

