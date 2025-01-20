Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,481 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $81.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.76. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $52.02 and a 12-month high of $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 58.27%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,616 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $9,358,113.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,294,598.20. This trade represents a 8.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marlon Sullivan sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.35, for a total transaction of $602,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,704.10. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 647,787 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,452. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on JCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

