Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 159 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,794,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35,269 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 10.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $68.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 11.53 and a quick ratio of 11.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.25. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.45 and a 12 month high of $138.35.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $76.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 52.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Innovative Industrial Properties to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Compass Point cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile



Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

