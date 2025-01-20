Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 17,418 Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,418 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 3.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,822,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,480,000 after buying an additional 118,658 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $599,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $4,038,000. 89.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stephens downgraded East West Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.77.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

EWBC opened at $100.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $67.27 and a one year high of $113.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.22.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.03. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Transactions at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,279,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,413.83. This represents a 20.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $985,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,543,510.50. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,276. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

