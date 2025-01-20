Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,790 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 223,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter worth $78,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 41.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.26. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $20.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.54.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.22). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 292.69%.

As of September 30, 2023, Sabra's investment portfolio included 377 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 240 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 43 senior housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 61 senior housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 18 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), 12 investments in loans receivable (consisting of two mortgage loans and 10 other loans), five preferred equity investments and two investments in unconsolidated joint ventures.

