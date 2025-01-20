Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,942 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,794 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,036.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,466 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 14.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,241,191 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,074,000 after acquiring an additional 157,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in OceanFirst Financial by 11.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $30,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 177,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,662.51. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.06.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.79 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 6.08%. Analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OCFC. Piper Sandler set a $17.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

