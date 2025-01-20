Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 1,979 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 546,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,979 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Ecovyst by 61.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the third quarter worth $123,000. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the second quarter valued at $133,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ECVT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ecovyst from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NYSE ECVT opened at $7.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $917.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.50.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

