Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,157 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,157 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 68.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 42.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Dean Hall sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $605,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at $952,326.96. The trade was a 38.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.64, for a total value of $1,126,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at $15,689,882.76. This trade represents a 6.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $257.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.43 and its 200 day moving average is $229.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.64 and a 12 month high of $282.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.71.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

