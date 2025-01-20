Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 320 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 47.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $218.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.18 and a 12-month high of $265.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.03.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 1,373 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $288,412.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,592.94. This trade represents a 21.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,889 shares of company stock worth $1,800,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.19.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

