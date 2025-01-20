Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 332,245 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 92.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,555 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 332,245 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Toll Brothers by 57.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 323.4% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Toll Brothers from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.64.

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,837 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $514,695.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,088,349.18. This trade represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $1,404,419.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,311.26. The trade was a 35.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,436. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $135.40 on Monday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.46 and a twelve month high of $169.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day moving average of $141.27.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.12%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

