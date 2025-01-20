Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 3,894 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.07% of Belden worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter worth about $608,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Belden by 157.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 25.3% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 38,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Belden from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Belden from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Belden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Belden

In other news, CAO Doug Zink sold 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.49, for a total value of $155,556.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,956.07. This represents a 12.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Belden Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BDC stock opened at $117.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 1.09. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $131.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.09. Belden had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $654.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Belden Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.65%.

About Belden

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

