Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 45,313 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,313 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the second quarter valued at $1,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,324,000 after acquiring an additional 619,670 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,714,000 after acquiring an additional 146,500 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Gates Industrial by 48.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $20.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.84.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTES. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Gates Industrial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

