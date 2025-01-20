Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 461 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 15,649 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 8.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,580,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,204,000 after buying an additional 367,212 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after buying an additional 32,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 37,734.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 141,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 141,128 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $32.54 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $36.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.85.

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 82.46%.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

In related news, major shareholder James R. Scott, Jr. sold 6,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $209,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,600,851.50. This trade represents a 7.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 22,050 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $745,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 613,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,720,042.20. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,837 shares of company stock worth $1,839,583 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

