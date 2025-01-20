Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 506 Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,601 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.11% of WSFS Financial worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in WSFS Financial by 819.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 254,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,528,000 after purchasing an additional 226,933 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in WSFS Financial by 18.0% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 57,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 63,284 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

WSFS Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WSFS Financial stock opened at $54.12 on Monday. WSFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.25.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $267.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.35 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

